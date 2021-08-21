Festival brings out positivity, vibrancy, harmony: PM Narendra Modi greets people on Onam

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 21, 2021) greeted the people of the nation on the occasion of Onam festival. PM Modi took to Twitter and wished the people on the special occasion.

PM Narendra Modi wrote, "Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing."

Best wishes on the special occasion of Onam, a festival associated with positivity, vibrancy, brotherhood and harmony. I pray for everyone's good health and wellbeing. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 21, 2021

Additionally, President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted citizens on the eve of Onam on Friday. The president said that the festival of Onam promotes harmony, love, and fraternity in society. "On the auspicious occasion of Onam, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala living in India and abroad,” the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan read.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extended Onam greetings on Twitter and wrote, "My warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Onam today. It marks the beginning of harvest season in various parts of our country. Onam also honours the memory of great King Mahabali of Kerala, who is celebrated for his nobility & generosity. #Onam. May the vibrant festival bring in peace, prosperity & happiness for all. #Onam #Onam2021.”

May the vibrant festival bring in peace, prosperity & happiness for all. #Onam #Onam2021 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 21, 2021

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated especially in Kerala which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. According to the ancient legends, the Malayalam festival marks the annual trip of King Mahabali to the state he once ruled.

The festival of Onam is celebrated in the month of Chingam. The festival is celebrated to honour the kind-hearted demon King Mahabali and it is believed that he returned to Kerala during this festival.

Onam festival is a 10-day affair, the three key days started this time with August 20, a Friday, and will end with Avittam on Sunday (August 22), with Thiru Onam on Saturday (August 21) being the most important day.

