Existence of destructive, terror forces can’t be permanent, says PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat via video conferencing on Friday (August 20, 2021). "Somnath temple was destroyed many times, idols were desecrated many times and attempts were made to wipe out its existence. But it came up in its full glory after every destructive attack, which gives self-confidence to us," PM Modi said at the event virtually.

"Forces that strive for destruction and those who follow the ideology of creating empires out of terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is never permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever," he added.

The projects include Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, Parvati Temple and reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) in Somnath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of multiple projects in Somnath, Gujarat via video conferencing. The projects include Somnath Promenade, Somnath Exhibition Centre, Parvati Temple and reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath pic.twitter.com/Tcvx3XTmjm — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2021

PM Narendra Modi also talked about restrengthening religious tourism. “We need to strengthen religious tourism. This will also provide employment to youth. They (youth) will also get knowledge about our past. Faith can't be crushed from terror. We should learn from the past,” PM Modi said.

“When I talk about 'Bharat jodo andolan' (unite India movement), it is not just about geographical & ideological connection. But an oath to create a new India with the legacy of our history. Ram Temple is being developed as a strong pillar of our new India,” PM Narendra Modi added.

According to ANI reports, the reconstructed temple precinct of Old (Juna) Somnath has been completed by Shree Somnath Trust with a total outlay of ₹ 3.5 crore and the entire old temple complex has been holistically redeveloped for the safety of pilgrims and with augmented capacity.

The event was also attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism Shripad Naik, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and BJP's veteran leader LK Advani.

(With ANI inputs)

