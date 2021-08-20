Onam 2021: WhatsApp, Facebook and Text wishes to send to your loved ones!

New Delhi: Onam is the major harvest festival in Kerala which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the Malayalam calendar month of Chingam. According to the ancient legends, the Malayalam festival marks the annual trip of King Mahabali to the state he once ruled.

The festival is celebrated in the month of Chingam according to the Malayalam calendar which is equivalent to the Hindu solar calendar followed by people in other parts of India. The festival is spread over 10 days and culminates with Thiruvonam, the most important day.

Numerous fun activities like Vallam Kali (boat races), Pulikali (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli), Onathappan (worship), Pookalam take place during these 10 days.

This year Onam will fall on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Take a look at these heartfelt WhatsApp, Facebook and Text messages for your loved ones on the occasion of Onam:

Hope this Onam brings in good fortune & abounding happiness to you! Wish you and your family a frivolous Onam!

Wishing you a life as colorful as pookalam, as festive as this Onam festival, and as prosperous as the bountiful harvest. Happy Onam to you!

May the color and lights of Onam fill your home with happiness and joy. My heartiest wishes to you and your family on the eve of Onam!

Onam is not just any ordinary day. Its Lords own special way to show everyone and to say life with faith, throw doubts away, Happy Onam.

Wish you a prosperous life. May Onam lead to new beginnings in life. Happy Onam!

On this day, people get together to participate in a number of cultural activities to celebrate the festival in unison. Boat race (Vallam Kali), Pulikali (folk dance in the disguise of a tiger) and other dance and art forms specific to Kerala.

Sadya, an elaborate meal with 26 food preparations adds more fervour to the festivities.

Onam greetings to all our readers!