Finance company employees hijack bus full of passengers in Uttar Pradesh's Agra

In a shocking incident, a passenger bus was hijacked by some employees of a finance firm from New Southern Bypass in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday (August 19) morning.

The employees of the finance firm forced the driver and the helper of the bus to get down and seized control of the vehicle. It is learnt that 34 passengers were onboard the bus when it was hijacked.

The bus was headed to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior from Gurugram when it was seized by employees of finance company in Agra. Sources told media that the employees of the finance company forced the driver to stop the bus before seizing control of the vehicle.

Uttar Pradesh government has said in a statement that finance company had illegally seized the bus. The statement added that all driver staff and passengers are safe. According to UP government, the bus owner died yesterday and his son is doing last rites

Talking to Zee News, Agra SSP Bablu Kumar said that the hijackers were people of Shree Ram Finance. "Three people from Gwalior filed a complaint today that the bus they were travelling in from Gurgaon to Panna was overtaken & seized by members of a finance company, that apparently financed the bus. A case is being registered, we're investigating the matter," SSP Kumar told ANI.