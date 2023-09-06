trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2658876
FIR Against BJP's Amit Malviya In Tamil Nadu Over 'Distorting' Udhayanidhi's Sanatan Dharma Remark

A a case has been registered against BJP's Amit Malviiya under IPC sections for deliberately misrepresenting Udhayanidhi’s remark to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 10:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against Amit Malviya, the in-charge of BJP’s IT department in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli for distorting state’s Youth Welfare Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatan Dharma, news agency PTI quoted police as saying on Wednesday. Speaking to PTI, police said that a case has been registered under IPC sections for deliberately misrepresenting Udhayanidhi’s remark to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people.

The action comes days after Malviya posted on X that the DMK leader had called for "genocide" of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma.


The FIR was registered following a complaint, but no further details were provided. On September 2, DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and equality and it should hence be “eradicated.”

