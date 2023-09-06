New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against Amit Malviya, the in-charge of BJP’s IT department in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli for distorting state’s Youth Welfare Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin’s remark on Sanatan Dharma, news agency PTI quoted police as saying on Wednesday. Speaking to PTI, police said that a case has been registered under IPC sections for deliberately misrepresenting Udhayanidhi’s remark to cause disharmony and create enmity among different sections of people.

The action comes days after Malviya posted on X that the DMK leader had called for "genocide" of 80 per cent population who follow Sanatan Dharma.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamilnadu CM MK Stalin, and a minister in the DMK Govt, has linked Sanatana Dharma to malaria and dengue… He is of the opinion that it must be eradicated and not merely opposed. In short, he is calling for genocide of 80% population of Bharat, who… pic.twitter.com/4G8TmdheFo — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 2, 2023

The FIR was registered following a complaint, but no further details were provided. On September 2, DMK leader and state minister Udhayanidhi alleged that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and equality and it should hence be “eradicated.”