Fire breaks out at oil warehouse in Chennai, 26 fire tenders reach spot

Chennai: Fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Madhavaram area of Chennai on Saturday (February 29). Over 500 firemen, 26 fire tenders have been deployed to douse a massive fire.

"Over 500 firemen, 26 fire tenders and 6 foam tenders on the job. To a large extent, the fire has been put out. It is a godown of a chemical-based material used for medical purposes, so the possibility of poisonous gas ruled out," Sylendra Babu, Additional Director, Fire and Rescue Service, told ANI.

Property damage in the fire is yet to be examined.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.