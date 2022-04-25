हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Fire

Fire breaks out in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, over 35 shanties gutted

A fire broke out in a slum cluster at Joga Bai Extention in the Batla House area in Delhi's Jamia Nagar. 

Fire breaks out in Delhi&#039;s Jamia Nagar, over 35 shanties gutted
Representational image

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a slum in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Monday (April 25) gutting more than 35 shanties, officials said. 

The incident occurred in a slum cluster at Joga Bai Extention in the Batla House area, Jamia Nagar. As per PTI, Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said the call about the blaze was received at 3:15 pm, following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No human casualty was reported during the incident. 

“Around 35-40 huts had caught fire, which was doused by 4:40 pm," Garg said. Five cattle died in the incident, he added. 

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the Director of Delhi Fire Services said. 

(With agency inputs)

