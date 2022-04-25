Fire breaks out in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, over 35 shanties gutted

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a slum in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar on Monday (April 25) gutting more than 35 shanties, officials said.

The incident occurred in a slum cluster at Joga Bai Extention in the Batla House area, Jamia Nagar. As per PTI, Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said the call about the blaze was received at 3:15 pm, following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No human casualty was reported during the incident.

Delhi | A fire broke out in about 35-40 shanties at Joga Bai Extention, Batla House, Jamia Nagar. Total 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site, no casualty reported: Delhi Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2022

“Around 35-40 huts had caught fire, which was doused by 4:40 pm," Garg said. Five cattle died in the incident, he added.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the Director of Delhi Fire Services said.

(With agency inputs)

