Firecracker factory explosion kills 11, injures 36 in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar; PM Narendra Modi announces ex-gratia

A fire broke out at a private fireworks factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu on Friday. At least six people have lost their lives in the fire incident so far as reported by news agency PTI. Initial reports by fire service personnel on-site said about 10 people were injured in the explosion, added PTI.

Quoting officials, PTI said that the incident happened while some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks.

To douse the fire in the factory at Acchankulam village, ten fire fighting units from various locations rushed to the spot.

The Prime Minister Office in a tweet sent condolences to the families of the bereaved and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakhs to the families of those who lost their lives due to the fire.

“Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected,” PMO tweeted.

It further added, “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.”

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

