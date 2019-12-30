Firing between Gau rakshaks and cow smugglers in Haryana

Ballabhgarh: Firing took place between a group of Gau rakshaks (cow vigilantes) and cow smugglers at Ballabhgarh in Haryana on Monday while the smugglers were trying to transport five cows tied in a canter.

On being caught by the Gau rakshaks, the cow smugglers left the canter on GT road and ran away in order to save themselves. The vehicle is still kept at the National Highway near Sector 58 police station located at Ballabhgarh.

Earlier in October, a Gau rakshak was shot at by cow smugglers in Sector 10 of Gurugram. The injured was a Bajrang Dal member and he was also a part of Haryana government’s Task Force to stop cattle smuggling. The incident took place during a high-speed chase with the cow smugglers, who opened fire at the police and other volunteers injuring one of them.

On December 1, hundreds of Gau rakshaks protested against the police for their inaction against cow smugglers in the state. The protest took place in Phonsgarh village of Haryana.

The protest was done after an incident where the police allegedly did not send the rescued cows at the nearby gaushala instead. However, later the police gave clarification on the matter and Karnal deputy superintendent of Police Virender Saini assured of action against any negligence on the part of cops.