हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

First Oxygen Express arrives at RINL-VSP in Visakhapatnam, to be delivered to Maharashtra

On an average, every day, ASP produces 2,600 tonnes of oxygen gas and 100 tonnes of liquid oxygen.

First Oxygen Express arrives at RINL-VSP in Visakhapatnam, to be delivered to Maharashtra
Representational image

Visakhapatnam: The first Oxygen Express arrived at Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Vizag Steel Plant (RINL -VSP) in the early hours of Thursday to supply over 100 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Maharashtra for COVID-19 patients.

The oxygen filling process into seven empty cryogenic tankers will start soon. Each of tanker with a total carrying capacity of more than 100 tonnes, would take nearly 20 to 24 hours to complete the process of filling, weighing and safety checks as per protocol before it leaves for Maharashtra to meet the medical exigencies of COVID-19 patients.

According to sources, the Air Separation Plant (ASP) in RINL-Vizag Steel has five units of oxygen extraction plants, of which three are of 550 tonnes and the other two of 600 tonnes per day capacity.

On an average, every day, ASP produces 2,600 tonnes of oxygen gas and 100 tonnes of liquid oxygen.

RINL has already supplied approximately 400 tonnes of LMO last week to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh and other states as instructed by the Centre.

RINL, which runs a 7.3 million tonnes per annum steel plant here has supplied 8,842 tonnes of medical oxygen last fiscal.

The worsening COVID-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies.

Availability of oxygen is a key element in the treatment of certain medical conditions in the COVID-19 infection.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Oxygen deficiencyMaharashtra COVID-19 cases
Next
Story

Amid concerns over COVID-19 situation, oxygen shortage, SC seeks 'national plan' from Centre

Must Watch

PT1M33S

Breaking News: Delhi's Mata Chanan Devi Hospital runs out of oxygen supply