Tamil Nadu

Five cows electrocuted to death as they stepped into pool of water

Five cows electrocuted to death as they stepped into pool of water

Chennai: Adhikesavan, a milk vendor, based out of Medavakkam, a low-lying area in Chennai suffered a huge loss on Thursday (November 18) owing to a rain-related incident. While he lost five of his milch cows in an electrocution death, he was lucky to survive as he was alerted just in time.

Amid heavy rains and resultant inundation in his locality, residents of Babu Nagar, Medavakkam complained of a live electric cable lying exposed in stagnant rainwater.

Alerted just in the nick of time by bystanders, the milk vendor stopped short of stepping into the stagnated water with flowing current. His cattle, however, were instantly electrocuted to death, on the spot.

Following the incident, residents informed the fire and rescue department personnel and the electricity department to get the power supply to the area suspended. The carcasses of the dead cows were recovered.

