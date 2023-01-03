topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
TAMIL NADU

Five killed in multi-vehicle pileup on Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu

The deceased members of the family, who are yet to be identified, were in one of the cars, said police.

Last Updated: Jan 03, 2023, 09:34 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Five of a family were killed in a six-vehicle pileup
  • The bodies were recovered with the help Veppur Firemen team
  • The vehicles in the pileup were two private buses

Five killed in multi-vehicle pileup on Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu

Cuddalore: Five of a family were killed in a six-vehicle pileup on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu`s Cuddalore district early Tuesday, police said. The vehicles in the pileup were two private buses, two lorries, and two cars. The deceased members of the family, who are yet to be identified, were in one of the cars, added the police.

The bodies were recovered with the help Veppur Firemen team from the car and sent to a government hospital for autopsy.According to the police, "The deceased could not be identified. But as per car RC book, the vehicle belonged to Chennai`s Nanganallur. Further investigation is underway."


 

Tamil NaduTamil Nadu accidentroad accident in tamil nadufamily dead in accidentAccident news

