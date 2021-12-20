हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana

Five members of a family found dead in Haryana

A family of five members,  Ramesh Kumar (43), his wife Savita (35), two daughters Anushka (14) and Deepika (12) and son Keshav (10) were found dead inside the house.

Representational image

Chandigarh: All five members of a family, including three teenaged children, were found dead on Monday (December 20) in their home in Haryana's Hisar district.

The family hailed from Nangthala village under the Agroha police station in the district.

Police said a preliminary investigation suggested that the head of the family committed suicide after murdering his wife and children.

The body of Ramesh Kumar (43) was found lying on the road outside the house while the bodies of his wife Savita (35), two daughters Anushka (14) and Deepika (12) and son Keshav (10) were found inside the house, the police said.

After spotting Ramesh's body on Monday morning, villagers informed the police which rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Agroha Medical College for post-mortem.

They said a probe has been launched into the incident.

