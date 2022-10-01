NewsIndia
Five RSS leaders in Kerala, on radar of PFI, given central security cover

The names of RSS these leaders are understood to have been found on the radar of the Popular Front of India (PFI) after central probe agencies recovered documents in this connection during the recent crackdown on the Islamic organisation, which the Centre banned early this week.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 03:57 PM IST|Source: PTI

New Delhi: The Centre has accorded a Y category security cover to five Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders in Kerala in view of possible threats to them, official sources said on Saturday. The names of RSS leaders are understood to have been found on the radar of the Popular Front of India (PFI) after central probe agencies recovered documents in this connection during the recent crackdown on the Islamic organisation, which the Centre banned early this week.

The smallest category of central security cover-- Y-- has been accorded to the five RSS leaders based on inputs and recommendations provided to the Union home ministry by central investigative and intelligence agencies, sources said.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) VIP security wing has been asked to render the task, they said.

About two to three armed commandos will be provided to each protectee as part of the cover, the sources said.

The CRPF has been covering at least 125 people under its VIP security umbrella.

