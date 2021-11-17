Five terrorists including TRF commander killed in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir: Five terrorists including The Resistance Front (TRF) commander killed in twin encounters in two villages of Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Security forces claim that they have killed five terrorists including a TRF commander in two separate encounters in two villages of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Two encounters took place at Pombay and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district.

A police officer said “Joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Pombay and Gopalpora villages. Both villages are located adjacent to each other. He added as the searching party cordoned the suspected spot, exchange of fire happened and an encounter started.

Jammu & Kashmir: An encounter is going on between security forces and terrorists in Pombai area of Kulgam Three terrorists have been killed in the encounter, as per Kashmir Zone Police (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/xbnYNDgLdf — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

“First contact was established with terrorist in Pombay village and after 20 minutes another contact got established in Gopalpora village.

In those two encounters, three terrorists were killed in Pombay and two were killed in Gopalpora,” IGP Kashmir said, adding that all five killed terrorists are believed to be locals.

GP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a tweet said that TRF commander Afaq Sikandar is among two militants killed in Gopalpora.

Both the operation ended and police claimed that they have also recovered arms and ammunition from the twin encounter spots.

