हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Five terrorists including TRF commander killed in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

J&K security forces claim that they have killed five terrorists including a TRF commander in two separate encounters in two villages of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. 

Five terrorists including TRF commander killed in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Kashmir: Five terrorists including The Resistance Front (TRF) commander killed in twin encounters in two villages of Kulgam district of south Kashmir. 

Security forces claim that they have killed five terrorists including a TRF commander in two separate encounters in two villages of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. 

Two encounters took place at Pombay and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district.

A police officer said “Joint team of Police, army and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Pombay and Gopalpora villages. Both villages are located adjacent to each other.  He added as the searching party cordoned the suspected spot, exchange of fire happened and an encounter started. 

“First contact was established with terrorist in Pombay village and after 20 minutes another contact got established in Gopalpora village. 

 In those two encounters, three terrorists were killed in Pombay and two were killed in Gopalpora,” IGP Kashmir said, adding that all five killed terrorists are believed to be locals. 

GP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in a tweet said that TRF commander Afaq Sikandar is among two militants killed in Gopalpora.

Both the operation ended and police claimed that they have also recovered arms and ammunition from the twin encounter spots. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirEncounterKulgamThe Resistance Frontterroriosm
Next
Story

Kulbhushan Jadhav can appeal against death penalty as Pakistan parliament passes bill

Must Watch

PT9M12S

UP Election 2022: 4 MLCs of Samajwadi Party joins BJP