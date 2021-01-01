हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Flights between India and UK will resume from January 8: Union Civil Aviation Minister

The Civil Aviation Minister announced that flights to and from UK will resume on January 8 but in a restricted manner

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday that flight services between India and the UK will resume from January 8, 2021.

These services were suspended last month to stop the spread of a mutant COVID-19 strain which was recently discovered in the UK.

In a tweet, the minister announced, "It has been decided that flights between India & UK will resume from 8 Jan 2021. Operations till 23 Jan will be restricted to 15 flights per week each for carriers of the two countries to & from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Hyderabad only. @DGCAIndia will issue the details shortly.”

 

 

After finding several cases of people returning from the UK testing positive for the new strain of the virus, The Civil Aviation Authority had decided to suspend flights coming from the UK. Flights from India to the UK were suspended for that period as well.

The previous announcement of the Civil Aviation Minister said the temporary suspension of services would go on till December 31 and announced the details of the resuming of services on January 1.

Several countries including India had suspended flight services to the UK in the wake of the new mutant Covid-19 strain.

 

