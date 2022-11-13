topStoriesenglish
Flood alert issued for THESE five districts in Tamil Nadu amid heavy rains, read details

Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts of Tamil Nadu are on flood alert as the state is witnessing continuous heavy rainfall leading to overflow of dams.

Nov 13, 2022

New Delhi: After the incessant rains in Tamil Nadu, a flood warning was issued for five districts in the state. Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts are now on alert flood alert as the dams in the state are overflowing due to the continuous heavy rainfall. 

Talking to ANI, the DAM officer said, the authorities have discharged 4,230 cubic feet of excess water from Vaigai Dam in Theni and the flood alert was issued for Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts. 

Meanwhile, Tiruvallur district administration has also issued a red alert in 11 villages after water was released from Red Hills lake. 500 cusecs of water were released as heavy rains continued in the catchment area.

District Collector, Alby George in a statement said that 500 cusecs water was released from Red Hill Lake after the weather department predicted more rains in the coming days.

The Collector said that residents living in low-lying areas including Thandal, Naravarikuppam, Kazhani, Grandline, Vadakarai, Puzhal, Vadperumbukkam, Mathur, Vasapur, Manali, and Sadayankuppam.

It may be noted that 569 cusecs of surplus water was discharged from Chembarambakam lake. The state authorities are also keeping a watch on Poondi, Cholavaram reservoirs after heavy rains are lashing catchment areas

Tamil Nadu Rains

The state is receiving incessant rains for 2 weeks leading and the IMD had predicted more downpours in the coming days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over isolated places in Tamil Nadu for November 13, 2022. The met department has also warned the fishermen not to venture along and off south Andhra Pradesh-North Tamilnadu-Puducherry coasts and adjoining Southwest and West-central Bay of Bengal on 12th and Kerala coast from November 12 - Nov 13 and Lakshadweep from Nov 12- Nov 14 and over Southeast Arabian Sea on Nov 13 - Nov 14, 2022.

