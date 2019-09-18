Flood-like situation in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam as water levels rise in several rivers

The Central Water Commission (CWC) on Wednesday issued a flood alert for all the districts in Bihar along the course of Ganga from Buxar to Bhagalpur and said that the situation along the course of the rivers should be monitored closely. The CWC has released a bulletin mentioning the names of rivers in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan and West Bengal where the water level is within danger and highest flood levels (HFL).

Bihar

- River Burhi Gandak at Khagaria in Khangaria district of Bihar continues to flow in severe situation at 06:00 hrs on Wednesday. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 36.76 m with Rising trend which is 0.18 m above its Danger Level of 36.58 m and 2.46 m below its previous HFL of 39.22 m

(1976-08-16).

- River Bagmati at Runisaidpur in Sitamarhi district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 53.91 m with Steady trend which is 0.18 m above its Danger Level of 53.73 m and 4.24 m below its previous HFL of 58.15 m

(2017-08-14).

- River Mahananda at Taibpur in Kishangani district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 66.04 m with Steady trend which is 0.04 m above its Danger Level of 66.0 m and 1.18 m below its previous HFL of 67.22 m

- River Kosi at Kursela in Katihar district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 30.02 m with Rising trend which is 0.02 m above its Danger Level of 30.0 m and 2.02 m below its previous HFL of 32.04 m (1998-09-06).

- River Gandak at Dumariaghat in Gopalganj district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 62.37 m with Rising trend which is 0.15 m above its Danger Level of 62.22 m and 1.73 m below its previous HFL of 64.1 m

(2017-08-17).

- River Ganga at Kahalgaon (Colgong) in Bhagalpur district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 31.17 m with Rising trend which is 0.08 m above its Danger Level of 31.09 m and 1.70 m below its previous HFL of 32.87 m

- River Sone at Maner in Patna district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 52.5 m with Rising trend which is 0.50 m above its Danger Level of 52.0 m and 1.29 m below its previous HFL of 53.79 m (1976-09-10).

- River Kamalabalan at Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 50.35 m with Falling trend which is 0.35 m above its Danger Level of 50.0 m and 2.66 m below its previous HFL of 53.01 m (2004-07-10).

- River Ganga at Dighaghat(Seasonal) in Patna district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 50.57 m with Steady trend which is 0.12 m above its Danger Level of 50.45 m and 1.95 m below its previous HFL of 52.52 m

(1975-08-23).

- River Ganga at Buxar in Buxar district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 60.61 m with Steady trend which is 0.29 m above its Danger Level of 60.32 m and 1.48 m below its previous HFL of 62.09 m (1948-08-01).

- River Kosi at Baltara in Khangaria district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 34.32 m with Steady trend which is 0.47 m above its Danger Level of 33.85 m and 2.08 m below its previous HFL of 36.4 m (1987-08-15).

- River Ganga at Hathidah in Patna district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 42.17 m with Rising trend which is 0.41 m above its Danger Level of 41.76 m and 1.00 m below its previous HFL of 43.17 m (2016-08-21).

- River Ganga at Patna Gandhighat in Patna district of Bihar continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 49.36 m with Rising trend which is 0.76 m above its Danger Level of 48.6 m and 1.16 m below its previous HFL of 50.52 m

(2016-08-21).

Uttar Pradesh

- River Ganga at Ballia in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 59.34 m with Rising trend which is 1.73 m above its Danger Level of 57.615 m and 1.05 m below its previous HFL of 60.39 m (2016-08-25).

- River Yamuna at Chillaghat in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 101.04 m with Rising trend which is 1.04 m above its Danger Level of 100.0 m and 4.12 m below its previous HFL of 105.16 m (1978-09-06).

- River Ghagra at Ayodhya in Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 05:00 hrs today. At 05:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 92.91 m with Steady trend which is 0.18 m above its Danger Level of 92.73 m and 1.10 m below its previous HFL of 94.01 m

(2009-10-11).

- River Ganga at Ghazipur in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 64.02 m with Falling trend which is 0.91 m above its Danger Level of 63.105 m and 1.20 m below its previous HFL of 65.22 m (1978-09-09).

- River Yamuna at Hamipur in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 105.81 m with Rising trend which is 2.18 m above its Danger Level of 103.63 m and 2.78 m below its previous HFL of 108.59 m (1983-09-12).

- River Yamuna at Auraiya in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 116.85 m with Rising trend which is 3.85 m above its Danger Level of 113.0 m and 1.34 m below its previous HFL of 118.19 m (1996-08-25).

- River Ghagra at Elginbridge in Bara Banki district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 05:00 hrs today. At 05:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 106.28 m with Steady trend which is 0.21 m above its Danger Level of 106.07 m and 1.34 m below its previous HFL of 107.616 m (2014-08-16).

- River Ganga at Phaphamau in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 84.78 m with Rising trend which is 0.05 m above its Danger Level of 84.734 m and 3.20 m below its previous HFL of 87.98 m (1978-09-08).

- River Yamuna at Kalpi in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 111.29 m with Rising trend which is 3.29 m above its Danger Level of 108.0 m and 1.69 m below its previous HFL of 112.98 m (1996-08-25).

- River Yamuna at Shahijina in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 105.31 m with Rising trend which is 0.77 m above its Danger Level of 104.54 m and 3.36 m below its previous HFL of 108.67 m (1983-12-09).

Assam

- River Jiabharali at NT Road Crossing Jia-Bharali in Sonitpur district of Assam continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 77.85 m with Rising trend which is 0.85 m above its Danger Level of 77.0 m and 0.65 m below its previous HFL of 78.5 m (2007-07-26).

- River Brahmaputra at Neamatighat in Jorhat district of Assam continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 85.92 m with Steady trend which is 0.88 m above its Danger Level of 85.04 m and 1.45 m below its previous HFL of 87.37 m

(1991-07-11).

- River Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 77.84 m with Steady trend which is 0.42 m above its Danger Level of 77.42 m and 2.32 m below its previous HFL of 80.16 m (2018-08-03).

Rajasthan

- River Chambal at Dholpur in Dhaulpur district of Rajasthan continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 07:00 hrs today. At 07:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 143.22 m with Falling trend which is 13.43 m above its Danger Level of 129.79 m and 2.32 m below its previous HFL of 145.54 m (1996-08-23).

West Bengal

- River Ganga at Farakka (FF) in Murshidabad district of West Bengal continues to flow in SEVERE SITUATION at 06:00 hrs today. At 06:00 hrs, it was flowing at a level of 22.4 m with Rising trend which is 0.15 m above its Danger Level of 22.25 m and 2.74 m below its previous HFL of 25.14 m (1998-09-07).