FM Nirmala Sitharaman says TRS did not induct women ministers on Tantrik's advice, party retaliates

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that women were not given representation in the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao's Cabinet on the advice of some Tantriks. The Minister said that KCR, on the advice of Tantriks and numerologists, stopped going to the Secretariat, did not induct women for many years in his cabinet and now has changed party`s name to BRS on Tantrik`s advice.

"It was also stated that there will be social justice and women empowerment. But, for four years from 2014 to 2018, there was not a single woman minister in TRS government. Even after TRS`s re-election, there was no woman minister for almost a year. Apparently, women were not given representation in the Cabinet on the advice of some Tantriks," Sitharaman said.

Tantrik told KCR that women Ministers will bring bad luck, so he didn't appoint them in Cabinet

In a reply to Finance Minister's Tantrik claims, Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Reddy said that there have been two woman ministers in the KCR cabinet for the last 3 yrs. It's embarrassing on your part that you are not informed on this basic information.

In a series of tweets, Reddy came down heavily on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

She tweeted, "Amma Nirmala Sitharaman garu, there are two women ministers in the TS Govt. Myself and my colleague Satyavathi Rathod have been serving the ppl of our state under the dynamic leadership of KCR garu for the last 3 yrs. It's embarrassing on your part that you are not informed on this basic information".

Meanwhile, adding to FM Sitharaman's remarks, the BJP Telangana unit tweeted, "Ur jump from Congress to TRS made difference. Until U came, women were banned in TS Cabinet by Tantric, which is what FM Smt Nirmala Sitharaman garu stated - no women representation in initial Cabinet expansions. Had u not put obligation of ministry, u wud be black magic toy of Tantric".

The Telangana Education Minister also lashed out at the BJP Telangana Unit for calling her 'black magic toy of Tantric' in one of its tweets.

She said, Thank you BJP Telangana and Nirmala Sitaraman garu. Calling me "BLACK MAGIC TOY" is evidence enough of your views and the respect you hold women in. Reminding you of facts and responsibilities is my fault.

"Narendra Modi garu is this what you and your party BJP teaches your cadre? Calling an elected public representative a TOY?", she said in another tweet.