Focus on education in Gujarat's Rs 2.17 lakh crore budget

Gandhinagar: In the budget session of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Nitin Patel presented state Budget 2020-21 of Rs 2,17,287 crore on Wednesday (February 26, 2020).

Some of the major announcements were made in the field of education sector which includes, constructing the first organic Agriculture University in the state, Department of Advanced Defense Technology to be started in the IIT and School of Defence studies will be opened in the state.

The Gujarat government has allotted a total of Rs 3,195 crore for the education sector out of which Rs 250 crore will be used in converting 500 government schools into 'Schools of Excellence'.

While presenting the budget, Patel said "We aim to make our state from excellent to the most excellent state. In this Budget, we have placed special thrust on education, health, agriculture, animal husbandry, water management, rural and urban development and also on social development."

The government has also allotted 387 crore rupees for the all-round development of the Statue of Unity which will likely generate employment for local women.

As per the 2020-21 Budget, Rs 7,423 crore is allocated for the agriculture sector, Rs 7,220 crore for various schemes underwater resources and for the Health and Family Welfare Department was sanctioned Rs 11,243 crore by the Gujarat government.