Former DSP Davinder Singh case: NIA seizes incriminating materials during raids in multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir

Tightening its noose in the suspended Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Davinder Singh and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches across multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA seized several incriminating documents and digital devices during its searches in at multiple locations in Baramulla district's Uri and one location in Srinagar.

In Hizbul Mujahideen case, houses of close associates of accused Tariq Mir were searched. The houses of Azad Ahmad (Dardkote, Uri); Haleema Begum (Boniyar, Baramulla); Shaheen Lone (Kanspora, Baramulla) working as an Inspector in Power Development Department; his father-in-law’s house at Waza Mohalla, Palhalan, Baramulla, was also searched; Shareen Bibi, wife of Tariq (Chinad, Baramulla); and Tafazul Parimoo (Rehmatabad, Hyderpora, Budgam) were searched. Tariq was arrested by NIA on April 29 for his role in smuggling and supply of weapons to HM terrorists.

An instant case was registered on January 11 when two HM terrorists--Naveed Babu and Rafi Ahmad Rather were apprehended along with now-suspended DSP Devender Singh and one Irfan Shafi Mir by Jammu and Kashmir Police at Al-Stop Naka, Qazigund. The investigation had revealed a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based HM leadership and ISI and an OGW network that facilitates the supply of funds and arms and ammunition to the HM terrorists in J&K.

Searches were also carried out at the premises of the following traders in connection with illegalities in LoC trade case--Peer Arshid Iqbal (Khawaja Bagh, Baramulla), currently lodged in Kathua jail, Jammu in a narcotics case; Tariq Ahmad Sheikh (Tawheed Gunj, Baramulla); properties of M/s Sheikh Brothers and M/s Hamid Brothers, Baramulla, currently in Baramulla jail in a narcotics case; Bashir Ahmad Sofi (Khwajabagh, Baramulla), a district-level Hurriyat leader; and Abdul Hamid Lone (Gundpura, Sopore), M/s Asha Traders, Wugub, Sopore.

Further investigation in the case is continued.