Former IAS officer AK Sharma is UP BJP's new Vice President

Former IAS officer AK Sharma has been appointed as the new UP BJP Vice President. Sharma, who joined BJP in January, has been touted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted aide.

Sharma was entrusted with Covid management in Varanasi, PM Modi's parliamentary constituency and the bureaucrat was has been credited with making Varanasi a comparatively a safer place in Uttar Pradesh, a state where COVID wreaked havoc and there were plenty of reports of mismanagement.

After days of speculation over his placement in the Uttar Pradesh government, the BJP MLAC from Mau, has finally been appointed as BJP Vice President from UP.

A Gujarat cadre IAS officer, Sharma joined the BJP after taking voluntary retirement from the service. Sharma is an officer from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh and is considered to be close to PM Modi and has worked with him in Gujarat.

Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi was appointed as the President of Yuva Morcha of UP BJP while Geeta Shakya made the president of Mahila Morcha of UP BJP.

