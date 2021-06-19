हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

Former IAS officer AK Sharma is UP BJP's new Vice President

Former IAS officer AK Sharma has been appointed as the new UP BJP Vice President. Sharma, who joined BJP in January, has been touted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted aide.

Former IAS officer AK Sharma is UP BJP&#039;s new Vice President
AK Sharma

Former IAS officer AK Sharma has been appointed as the new UP BJP Vice President. Sharma, who joined BJP in January, has been touted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trusted aide.

Sharma was entrusted  with Covid management in Varanasi, PM Modi's parliamentary constituency and the bureaucrat was has been credited with making Varanasi a comparatively a safer place in Uttar Pradesh, a state where COVID wreaked havoc and there were plenty of reports of mismanagement. 

After days of speculation over his placement in the Uttar Pradesh government, the BJP MLAC from Mau, has finally been appointed as BJP Vice President from UP. 

A Gujarat cadre IAS officer, Sharma joined the BJP after taking voluntary retirement from the service. Sharma is an officer from Mau district in Uttar Pradesh and is considered to be close to PM Modi and has worked with him in Gujarat. 

Pranshu Dutt Dwivedi was appointed as the President of Yuva Morcha of UP BJP while Geeta Shakya made the president of Mahila Morcha of UP BJP.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BJPUttar Pradesh. Vice PresidentAK SharmaNarendra Modi
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir: Narco terror module busted in Baramulla, big success for security forces

Must Watch

PT9M7S

Bollywood Breaking: Bollywood saddened by the death of Milkha Singh!