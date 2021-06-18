UP assembly elections 2022: Probable chief ministerial candidates and possible alliances

Lucknow: Though the assembly election 2022 in Uttar Pradesh is still a few months away, major political parties have started exploring all the options for a possible pre-poll alliance and initiated discussions over who could be their top choice for the chief minister's post.

As far as the ruling BJP is concerned, it has categorically ruled out replacing incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has thrown its full weight behind him. This implies that the monk-politician will possibly be the main face of the saffron party’s 2022 election campaign.

Yogi Adityanath (BJP)

Despite recent rumblings within the party and in view of the opposition’s blazing attack over the state government’s handling of the COVID-19, the BJP top brass has given the Yogi government a clean chit and lauded its work in the past 4 years. However, it still remains concerned about how to handle the rising public anger against the government over its mishandling of the devastating second wave of COVID-19.

Another factor that the BJP top brass has been deliberating upon is that its 'Hindutva' card has been losing its sheen in state politics. What further proves this is the fact that several BJP-supported candidates were defeated in BJP bastions like Ayodhya, Varanasi and Mathura in the recently concluded panchayat polls.

This implies that Ram temple or 'Hindutva' alone can not fetch votes for the saffron party in the coming polls, which is crucial for the BJP and PM Narendra Modi for seizing power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Though the outcome of the 2022 polls cannot be predicted on the basis of the results of the panchayat polls, it still reflects which way the wind is blowing. On the other hand, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party made big gains despite a not-so-high-profile campaign in the panchayat elections.

While the BJP has the strongest vote bank in Uttar Pradesh, the rising anti-incumbency factor against the government due to high unemployment, increasing income disparity and declining law and order situation can dent its poll prospects in UP this time.

Despite its strong positioning among the forward castes, the Jats and the Vaishya community are quite disenchanted with the party, mainly due to govt's lack of empathy for farmers’ agitation and huge losses to the small traders due to demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The BJP, according to sources, is also considering emulating its Assam model of not projecting a chief ministerial candidate before elections in an attempt to beat any anti-incumbency in other poll-bound states -a strategy party might discuss in the run-up to the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Besides Uttar Pradesh, the other states the BJP is eyeing are - Uttarakhand, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat.

Priyanka Gandhi (Congress)

While Congress, which is trying hard to revive itself in the state, is still in search of a credible face in UP. Jitin Prasada’s exit will further make a dent in its upper caste vote bank. The Congress party’s poll prospects will clearly depend on Priyanka Gandhi’s charismatic appeal and her connection with the voters of UP. However, this too has been tested in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the last assembly elections in which BJP came out as a clear winner.

With Rahul Gandhi not very keen on taking the party's reins again and organisational elections are due to take place in some time, it would be interesting to see if Congress projects Priyanka Gandhi as its CM face in UP. The UP in-charge of the Congress party has been very vocal about the Narendra Modi and the Yogi Adityanath government both at the Centre and state and has emerged as a formidable challenger to the Chief Minister. She also enjoys a good equation with both the old and young guards in the party and has a massive youth appeal too.

Sanjay Singh (AAP)

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party- another player in UP politics - has also made its presence felt by winning a significant number of seats in UP’s three-tier panchayat system. Though talk of a rapprochement with poet-politician Kumar Vishwas is too far-fetched at the moment, the AAP leadership may try to project its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh as its CM candidate.

Sanjay Singh’s UP background may help AAP to woo upper caste voters in UP, thus dividing the BJP’s vote bank.

Mayawati and Om Prakash Rajbhar

In all probability, Dalit icon and state’s former Chief Minister Mayawati will be the chief ministerial candidate of her Bahujan Samaj Party. Mayawati had sometimes back announced that her party would go alone in the Uttar Pradesh assembly election next year. However, the party would not hesitate to join hands with Om Prakash Rajbhar, who has ruled out any alliance with the BJP for 2022 polls.

Ending all speculations, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar has said that there will be no alliance with the BJP again. The SBSP leader also claimed that the BJP passed over backward leaders and even deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya was "ignored" in the Yogi Adityanath government.

Accusing the BJP of deceiving the backward section, Rajbhar claimed that his party played a major role in BJP winning close to 100 seats in UP in the last assembly polls. The SBSP had contested the 2017 UP Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP, but later parted ways. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the SBSP contested eight seats and won four. Rajbhar was made a Cabinet minister but he resigned later due to differences with Yogi Adityanath's leadership.

There is also a possibility of BSP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) coming together in Uttar Pradesh, if this happens, the alliance will cause a major dent in SP’s Muslim and backward votes.

Akhilesh Yadav (SP)

On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party will not form an alliance with the Congress or Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party. Yadav said that SP will not tie up with any major political parties but would instead go with smaller regional parties.

The party will tie up with smaller parties in UP, look to forge alliances with Jayant Chaudhary’s Rashtriya Lok Dal, Sanjay Chauhan’s Janwadi Party and Keshav Dev Maurya’s Mahan Dal, the SP chief said. The Samajwadi Party president also hinted at forming an alliance with his uncle Shivpal Yadav, who is also trying hard to stay relevant in the state politics after humiliation in the last assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

The SP chief has also his that the party will not field its candidate on the latter’s seat in Jaswantnagar. The Samajwadi Party had bitter experiences in the previous assembly elections and the 2019 general elections, in which it contested in alliance with Congress and BSP respectively.

Consequently, the party is looking to go without them. Moreover, SP had a decent showing in the recently concluded panchayat elections in which it emerged at the top, leaving behind the ruling BJP.

Hence Akhilesh Yadav will certainly be the biggest bet of the Samajwadi Party in the upcoming assembly elections. Also, with the Bua-Bhaija (Mayawati-Akhilesh) relationship souring at the moment, there is no possibility of the two parties coming together to oust the BJP in UP.

