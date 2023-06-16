Former Tamil Nadu Top Cop Rajesh Das Convicted In Sexual Harassment Case

Villupuram: A local court in Tamil Nadu on Friday convicted and sentenced a suspended IPS officer in connection with a sexual harassment case. According to the PTI news agency, the Villupuram court sentenced former Additional Director General Of Police Rajesh Das to three years imprisonment for sexually harassing a fellow officer.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him. Das was charged with sexually harassing a junior woman police official based on her complaint filed in early 2021. In her complaint, the woman IPS officer had alleged that Das - his superior officer - made sexual advances when they were travelling on duty for the security of the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami. Attempts were also made by fellow officers to dissuade the woman from filing a complaint against Das but she went ahead with it.

Taking serious note of her complaint, the previous AIADMK government had suspended Das and constituted a six-member committee to probe the allegations against him. During the trial, the prosecution recorded statements of 68 persons including police personnel. After his conviction and sentencing, Das can appeal against the court order and seek immediate bail, according to the prosecution.

It may be recalled that the sexual harassment case had become a big poll issue in 2021 and the then Leader of Opposition and now Chief Minister MK Stalin had assured due legal process and punishment if voted to power.