Former Union Minister Ajay Maken named new Rajasthan Congress incharge

New Delhi: Two days after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government won the trust vote, the Congress has given Ajay Maken, former Union Minister and trusted confidant of Rahul Gandhi the charge of Rajasthan.

The high command removed Avinash Pande apparently on Sachin Pilot's demand.

Also, the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has constituted a high-powered committee which includes senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and Ajay Maken. According to the announcement, the committee will look to resolve issues between party leaders in Rajasthan.

The appointments come in the wake of a rebellion in the Rajasthan government with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs revolting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

In this entire controversy, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala were sent to Rajasthan as observers. Maken was earlier the Delhi Congress chief.

Meanwhile, the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan won vote of confidence in the state assembly on Friday by voice vote. The two factions in the Congress-led by Gehlot and Pilot had come together ahead of the assembly session.

Pilot had the support of 18 other MLAs. He was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan Congress chief last month after his differences with Gehlot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.