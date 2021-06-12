Four men arrested in UP for gang-raping man they met on dating app

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police arrested four men for allegedly gang-raping, filming, and blackmailing another man. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida area.

The four men are accused of gang-raping another man, after befriending him on the dating app Grindr. The four accused also filmed the entire incident and attempted to extort Rs 2 lakh from the survivor while threatening to leak the clips.

The PTI report revealed that the survivor is a polytechnic diploma holder, who befriended by 20-year-old Gautam from Sikandarabad and called him for a meet-up. When the survivor reached the location of the meet-up three other men were already present there. They allegedly thrashed and raped him and filmed the incident.

Additional DCP (Greater Noida) said that the four accused used the 2nd Line mobile app to call and blackmail the survivor. "They later thrashed him and forced him to transfer ₹ 5,000 through PhonePe app to them," an official spokesperson said.

The report also revealed that the four accused are related to each other, while Gautam and Gaurav (23) are reportedly siblings, Sachin (26) and Mohit (25) are their cousins.

The police seized the mobile phone used for filming the incident. Further investigation revealed that there are at least 10-12 similar videos.

The investigation also revealed that the accused Sachin was a repeat offender and had tried to trap an Assistant Engineer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in a similar manner and had demanded Rs 1.80 crore from his family three years ago.

A case has been registered in this regard under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (wrongful confinement), 377 (unnatural offences) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code.

