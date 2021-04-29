Four opposition-ruled states say 'no stock of COVID-19 vaccine', can’t begin vaccination drive on May 1

New Delhi: Few days before the Central government is set to expand the COVID-19 vaccination drive for those above 18 years, many opposition-ruled states have flagged the issue of shortage of vaccine.

Ove four opposition-ruled states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, have revealed that they won’t be able to take part in the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive for those above 18 years, due to the shortage of vaccine supply.

Earlier this week Rajasthan government had alleged that the Serum Institute of India (SII) have informed them that they won’t be able to supply the COVID-19 vaccine doses before May 15.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma told the media, “We were told to speak to Serum Institute. Their feedback was that the orders that they have got from the central government…they will need time till May 15 to supply those orders. So they are not in a position to give the vaccine to us.”

“So, the question is, if the states want to procure vaccines directly, what is the process? This the central government should decide. The question before us is, we have 3.13 crore people in the 18-45 age group; how will we vaccinate them?” he added.

Following this, Rajasthan Health Minister held a meeting with his counterparts from Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, over the issue. All state leaders then addressed a press conference, in which Sharma said, “We are ready to pay but the rates should be uniform”, adding that “This the central government should address.”

Chhattisgarh health minister T S Singh Deo and Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu also supported Sharma’s demands.

Maharashtra also reported that due to inadequate vaccine stock, 40 private vaccination centres will close on April 29, while the remaining 33 private vaccination centers are also left with only limited second doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta reportedly said, “We want to vaccinate, but will we make vaccines in our homes?”

AS per the reports, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had ordered the state Health Department to order over 30 lakh Covishield doses for the upcoming vaccination drive of the 18-45 age group. But, the delivery of COVID-19 vaccines for the 18-45 age group is not expected before May 15.

All the leaders from these four states have accused the Centre of discrimination in supply of medical resources to fight the deadly COVID-19.

Meanwhile, The official data on Wednesday (April 28) showed that deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed the 2-lakh mark in the country with the highest ever 3,000 deaths in the last 24 hours.

India also reported 3,60,960 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,79,97,267, as per data by the health ministry.

