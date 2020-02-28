Four stone quarry workers injured at Sonbhadra mine in UP due to landslide

As many as four labourers are feared trapped in a mine at Billi Markundi near Sonbhadra's Obra police station on Friday (February 28) after a rock slipped from above the mine causing a landslide and trapping at least six labourers working below.

Two workers have reportedly been evacuated so far while efforts are on to remove others buried under the debris. The rescued are being administered treatment at CHC Chopan.

A rescue operation is currently underway at the incident site. An NDRF team has also been called in for assistance. The district officer and police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident.

District Magistrate S Raj Lingam said that a landslide was reported from the mining area in which at least six workers have been trapped, two of them have been evacuated safely. "A rescue operation is being conducted and an attempt is being made to evacuate those trapped inside," he said.

Earlier in 2012, at least 13 people reportedly died in a mining accident in Billi Markundi. Despite the administration's attempt to ensure safety for mine workers, such accidents happen because of inadequate security for the labourers and negligent mining.