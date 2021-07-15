हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Four tourists arrested in Manali for attacking local with swords when asked to reverse car

According to the reports, the whole scuffle broke out after one car overtook the other. Following this, the tourists allegedly took out swords and broke into a fight with the local. 

Four tourists arrested in Manali for attacking local with swords when asked to reverse car

New Delhi: Four men from Punjab have been taken into custody by police in Himachal Pradesh's Manali for allegedly attacking a local with swords. The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, where the tourists can be seen taking out their swords following a scuffle with the local.

The most shocking update was that the incident took place only 100 metres away from the Manali police station.

According to the reports, the whole scuffle broke out after one car overtook the other. Following this, the tourists allegedly took out swords and broke into a fight with the local. 

“Four tourists from Punjab have been arrested for attacking public with swords in Manali after they were asked to reverse their car,” Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said. 

ALSO READ: Woman falls from ninth floor of a Ghaziabad apartment, horrific visuals go viral

“Their car was causing a traffic jam, he further said, adding that a person was injured. A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC and Arms Act against the tourists,” he added. 

The reports also revealed that the local suffered minor injuries. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Himachal PradeshLocals attackedTourists attackhorrific incidentVira videoManaliterrifying momentRoadrage
Next
Story

Woman falls from ninth floor of a Ghaziabad apartment, horrific visuals go viral

Must Watch

PT58S

Drone spotted again near Air Force station in Jammu