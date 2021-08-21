हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trains cancelled

Four trains cancelled at UP railway stations as farmers' protest block tracks

The passengers of these cancelled trains were given a full refund for their tickets.

Four trains cancelled at UP railway stations as farmers&#039; protest block tracks
File photo

New Delhi: Passengers at Uttar Pradesh`s Moradabad and Bareilly railway stations were left stranded midway after four trains, two at each station, were terminated due to the ongoing farmers’ protest.

Passengers were unable to reach their respective destinations due to the disruption in railway services owing to the protest.

Meanwhile, a railway official said that five counters have been established at the Moradabad Railway Station where passengers can claim refunds for their tickets.

Speaking to ANI over the development, JK Thakur, a railway official at the Moradabad Railway Station, said, "Two trains in Moradabad and two in Bareilly, have been cancelled in view of farmer’s protest. We've opened 5 counters for passengers to claim ticket refund."

"We were asked to vacate the train as they said that the train won't go forward. I have come to cancel my ticket," added a passenger at one of the refund counters at the Moradabad Railway Station. 

This came as farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Trains cancelledIndian RailwayFarmer's protestUttar Pradesh train cancelled
Next
Story

Delhi-NCR wake up to rains and thunderstorms, traffic affected due to waterlogged roads

Must Watch

PT5M17S

DNA: Taliban, the enemy of journalists