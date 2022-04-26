New Delhi: As Covid-19 infections see a spike in some parts of India again, Uttar Pradesh’s Noida logged 120 new cases on Monday (April 25), accounting for over 55 per cent of the total infections across the state in a day.

The total number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar stands at 656, PTI reported citing the official data. As many as 490 people have lost their lives in the district since the Covid-19 pandemic broke in March 2020.

While Uttar Pradesh registered a total of 210 new coronavirus cases on Monday while the active cases in the state reached 1,277, as per the official figures.

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, residents can contact helpline number-- 1800492211-- if they require any Covid-19-related assistance, the health department said.

In a bid to stem the transmission of the coronavirus, more than a thousand people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida in a day for allegedly not wearing face masks in public places. "Action is also being ensured against those not following the rules and on Sunday, challans were issued to 1,018 people for not wearing masks in public places," a police spokesperson said on Monday.

After rise in Covid-19 infections in Gautam Buddh Nagar this month, the Uttar Pradesh government earlier made wearing face masks mandatory in public places.

Meanwhile, Noida has stepped up its Covid-19 vaccination drive in the wake of the increase in Covid-19 cases. The number of vaccination camps for children in the district is also been ramped up.

