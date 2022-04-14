New Delhi: The Directorate of Education, Delhi Government, has issued an advisory to all private schools in wake of rising Covid-19 cases. "If any Covid case is noticed/reported to the school authority, the same must be intimated to Directorate and concerned wing or school as a whole must be closed down for the time being," the advisory read.

Here are the key points in the advisory:

- Schools must shut or close down specific wings if children or staff test positive for coronavirus

- Students, staff should wear masks, maintain social distancing to the extent possible

- Students, staff should regularly wash their hands and use sanitizer

- Awareness about Covid-19 infections should be created among students, teachers, other supporting staff, and parents visiting the school

On Thursday, in Delhi, students of a private school were sent back home after a student and teacher tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure, the school management sent all students on leave in order to contain the virus from infecting others and spreading further. The Delhi government on Thursday evening issued guidelines for schools in view of the slight rise in Covid-19 cases.

Delhi logged 325 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero fatality, with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent, said authorities.

Meanwhile in other parts of NCR too, schools have been sent advisories. In the wake of the increasing cases, the health department had on Wednesday issued an advisory asking all schools across Noida and Greater Noida to immediately inform about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or showing any symptoms of Covid-19 for timely treatment. "If any child studying in your school has a cough, cold, fever, diarrhea, or any symptom of Covid-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer's office using helpline no-1800492211 or email at cmogbnr@gmail.com, ncmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided on time," the advisory stated.

