Delhi: The cases of Covid-19, though still low, have seen a small increase in NCR, with children in Noida and Delhi testing positive for the virus, among others. More kids have tested positive for Covid-19 in Noida, thus making parents worried. Forty-four people, including 15 children, have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, the health department here said on Thursday. The number of active cases in the district has crossed the 100-mark to reach 121 now, it said.

15 more Noida kids are Covid positive

According to the official figures, 44 people tested positive for the infection since Wednesday 6am, while 13 have got cured during the period, reported PTI. "Of the new cases, 15 children were found positive. None of these children were reported from any school," Chief Medical Officer Dr Sunil Kumar Sharma said. The CMO said 68 samples were being sent on Thursday to the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, Delhi, for genome sequencing.

In the wake of the increasing cases, the health department had on Wednesday issued an advisory asking all schools across Noida and Greater Noida to immediately inform about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhoea or showing any symptoms of Covid-19 for timely treatment. "If any child studying in your school has a cough, cold, fever, diarrhea, or any symptom of Covid-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer's office using helpline no-1800492211 or email at cmogbnr@gmail.com, ncmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided on time," the advisory stated.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,787 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.

Delhi govt to issue guidelines as pvt school teacher, student test Covid positive

Meanwhile, in Delhi, students of a private school were sent back home after a student and teacher tested positive for Covid-19. As a precautionary measure, the school management sent all students on leave in order to contain the virus from infecting others and spreading further.

The Delhi government will soon issue guidelines for schools in view of the slight rise in Covid-19 cases, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. His comments came amid reports of some school students testing positive for the virus in Delhi as well as the National Capital Region (NCR).

"Covid cases have slightly increased but there is no rise in hospitalisation, so we need not worry. There is no need to panic but stay alert. We have to learn to live with Covid. We are constantly monitoring the situation," Sisodia told reporters. "I have got reports from a few schools in the past few days where parents have informed about their child testing positive. The education department will tomorrow issue guidelines to schools in this regard," he added.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 299 new Covid-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent in two days. The positivity rate stood at 2.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

