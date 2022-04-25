Fourth wave scare: Noida residents stare at more Covid-19 curbs as cases surge

New Delhi: The residents of Gautam Budh Nagar reel under the fear of another lockdown, as the city, reported 98 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, pushing the total active cases in Noida to 621.

After reporting over 100 cases for the last five days, the daily Covid-19 cases in Noida dropped marginally, however, it still remains among the districts reporting maximum cases in the state.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh reported 213 new coronavirus infections and two deaths, according to the data from the state health department.

“In all 1,13,162 Covid samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Till now, UP has tested 11,06,04,323 covid samples,” said additional chief secretary, medical and health, Amit Mohan Prasad in a press statement.

“Those who got admitted due to some other ailment and tested positive for Covid also, are in hospital due to comorbidity while most other positive cases are in home isolation,” a senior health official was quoted as saying in a new daily.

“Till now, 20,48,188 patients have recovered in the state and the recovery rate is 98.80%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Meanwhile, the district has stepped up its Covid-19 vaccination. The health department is also increasing the number of vaccination camps for children in the district. According to media reports, at least 50 centres will give Corbevax doses to children in the 12-15 age group.

