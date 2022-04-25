हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Fourth wave scare: India reports 2,541 new Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours

The country recorded 1,862 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,21,341. 

Fourth wave scare: India reports 2,541 new Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths in last 24 hours
(Credits: ANI)

​​New Delhi: India recorded 2,541 new Covid-19 cases, 30 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,22,223, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (April 25, 2022). The active cases stand at 16,522.

An increase of 649 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,862 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,25,21,341. 

The active cases account for 0.04 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said. 

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​187.71 crore. As many as 3,02,115 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Delhi reports 1,083 cases, positivity rate 4%

Delhi alone reported 1,083 fresh Covid-19 infections on Sunday, with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person died due to the disease, according to the health department. The infection tally in the national capital now stands at 18,74,876 and the death toll at 26,168. 

Global Covid caseload tops 509.4 mn

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 509.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.21 million and vaccinations to over 11.23 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world`s highest number of cases and deaths at 80,984,914 and 991,254, respectively, according to the CSSE. India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,057,545.

(With agency inputs)

