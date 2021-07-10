हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DMRC

Fraud alert! DMRC warns aspirants of fraudulent elements in Patna Metro recruitment, know more

DMRC is working on the Patna Metro project, it has alerted of "unscrupulous elements" trying to deceive people with fake recruitment advertisements as well as offer letters.

New Delhi: The DMRC on Saturday (July 10) alerted job aspirants to "unscrupulous elements" trying to deceive people with fake recruitment advertisements as well as offer letters for the ongoing Patna Metro project.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is working on the Patna Metro project.

"It has come to the notice of Delhi Metro's management that some unscrupulous elements are trying to deceive job seekers by issuing fake recruitment advertisements as well as offer letters for the ongoing Metro project in Patna," it said in a statement.

The DMRC authorities said that in case any such fraudulent activity is noticed, it is to be immediately reported to the police for necessary action.

"This is to clarify that the recruitment process in the DMRC is fully computerized and selections are made purely on merit. In addition, DMRC does not appoint any external agency or individual for its recruitment process. All relevant notifications are uploaded on DMRC's official website," the statement said.

