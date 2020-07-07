Frequency of special trains between Howrah and Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi to be reduced amid COVID-19 condition

Kolkata: Amid the prevailing COVID-19 condition in the West Bengal, the frequency of the special trains between Howrah and Mumbai, Howrah and Ahmedabad, Howrah and Delhi have been reduced on Monday (July 6, 2020).

The special trains will now run weekly instead of daily.



The West Bengal Government had requested the Railway Ministry to reduce the frequency of trains, citing a rise in the COVID-19 cases in the State.



The Howrah-Ahmedabad Special will run once a week instead of daily, from July 10 and reverse from July 13, while the Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Special will run weekly from July 15 and reverse from July 17.

The Howrah-Delhi via Patna will run once a week from July 11 and reverse from July 12, whereas, Howrah-Delhi via Dhanbad will run weekly from July 16 and reverse from July 17.



FREQUENCY REDUCTION OF 02303/02304 HOWRAH – NEW DELHI - HOWRAH SPECIAL (VIA PATNA) & 02381/02382 HOWRAH – NEW DELHI - HOWRAH SPECIAL (VIA DHANBAD) pic.twitter.com/qA3Ofi0rtp — Eastern Railway (@EasternRailway) July 6, 2020

The official order said that the special trains will commence the journey from the originating stations regularly up to July 9.

Earlier on July 4, the Kolkata Airport had announced to suspend flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from July 6 to July 19 due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

As of Monday evening, there were 6,973 active COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, while the total tally is at 22,987.