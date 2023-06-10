Why This Engineering Dropout Is A Favorite Of Anand Mahindra, Who Had To Close His Eatery Due To 18 Lakhs Debt

Inspiring Story: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of the Mahindra Group, shared the motivational tale of Shivam Soni, a young guy from Madhya Pradesh, in a tweet. Shivam Soni was recognized for trying to feed the hungry every day for just Rs. 10, and occasionally for no cost. His concept of 'Hunger Langer' was inspired by events in his own life. Mahindra tweeted a link and posted video on TBI's social media that told Shivam's story. "What a powerful story," he wrote. Life keeps showing us that giving to others is the best way to cure ourselves. I suppose he has attracted outside donors to support his work. If I could lend my support as well, that would be a great honor.

Shivam Soni: Challenges In Life

Shivam, who is from Sikand in Madhya Pradesh, has had a number of challenges in his life. After leaving engineering school, he opened his own restaurant in 2018. However, the 26-year-old was quickly identified as having psoriasis, a skin disease that results in red, itchy, and scaly spots. He was forced to close his eatery as a result, leaving him with a growing debt of Rs 18 lakh.

Shivam Soni: An Inspiration

Shivam fled his house for Indore because he was unable to cope. He ate from langars and slept in railway stations while he was living on the streets. He claims that this incident changed his outlook on life and taught him the importance of food. He soon started working as a security guard and used his meager savings to launch a modest business. Today, Shivam offers all meals at Hunger Langer for just Rs 10, and he occasionally gives them to those in need for nothing.

Mahindra is well recognized for his witty, motivational, and frequently fascinating tweets. In July, he told the tale of Paramjeet Singh, a "start-up hero" who had twice restarted and recreated his life. Mahindra applauded the 1984 riot survivor for showing more courage and passion than just starting a business. Now, the attention of none other than Anand Mahindra has been drawn to Shivam's efforts.