From India becoming 5th country to isolate Coronavirus to 4 percent hike in Dearness allowance - Heres's the top news for March 13

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 13, 2020.

1. India fifth country to isolate Coronavirus at NIV Pune lab

NEW DELHI: Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) has succeeded in isolating the deadly coronavirus from an affected patient. According to reports, it has a 99.98% match with the virus in China’s Wuhan. This significant medical breakthrough will help India in developing a vaccine for the deadly Coronavirus. Read full story here

2. Dearness allowance hiked by 4 per cent for central government employees

New Delhi: Union Cabinet on Friday (March 13, 2020) approved a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance for employees and pensioners of the Central government. Dearness Allowance/Dearness Relief is based on the rise in inflation and increase in prices of essential commodities. Read full story here

3. Indian Railways to abolish booking of tickets through agents, vendors

New Delhi: In a big move, the Indian Railways will soon end the system of booking train tickets through agents and vendors. The announcement in this regard was made by Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in Lok Sabha on Friday (March 13, 2002). The announcement is part of the Indian Railways’ ongoing crackdown on touts and unauthorised ticket vendors. Read full story here

4. Karnataka bans public gathering, cancels leaves of health dept staff amid coronavirus outbreak

Bengaluru: After Karnatka reported six cases including one death due to coronavirus, the state government on Friday (March 13, 2020) declared the closure of all malls, cinema halls, pubs, wedding ceremonies and other public gatherings for one week. Read full story here

5. Yes Bank crisis: Moratorium will be lifted 3 days after notifying RBI's revival scheme, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday (March 13) that moratorium on Yes Bank will be lifted within 3 days of notifying the Reserve Bank of India`s reconstruction scheme for the troubled bank. The scheme was approved by Cabinet meeting today held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read full story here

6. IPL 2020 suspended till April 15 due to coronavirus threat, announces BCCI

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has been suspended till April 15, 2020, due to the threat of novel coronavirus COVID-19. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday (March 13, 2020) announced the suspension of the cash-rich T20 league till the above-mentioned date as a precautionary measure against coronavirus which has spread to over 100 countries and infected over 1.30 lakh people including 75 in India. Read full story here

7. Ranji Trophy final: Saurashtra lift maiden trophy after beating Bengal on 1st innings lead

Saurashtra lifted their maiden title at Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first-innings lead against Bengal on the fifth day of the final clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. Read full story here

8. India vs South Africa ODIs called off due to coronavirus fear, new 3-match series to be held later

The remaining two One-Day Internationals (ODI) of the three-match series between India and South Africa have been called off amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world. The second ODI between the two sides was slated to take place on March 15 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, while the third ODI between India and South Africa was scheduled for March 18 at Eden Gardens but in front of the empty stands. Read full story here

9. Angrezi Medium movie review: Irrfan, Deepak Dobriyal shine in aimless film

A couple of great performances can actually turn an utterly mediocre film into okay stuff, you realise watching Irrfan and Deepak Dobriyal in "Angrezi Medium". Read full story here

10. Saira Banu gives Dilip Kumar's health update via Twitter audio post, says 'he's a lot better'

New Delhi: The legendary Hindi cinema star Dilip Kumar is keeping fine, as opposed to rumours which suggested that he is unwell. Veteran actress and wife Saira Banu briefed about Dilip Kumar's health in a heartwarming audio post on Twitter. Read full story here