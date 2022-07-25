She is going to take oath as the fifteenth President of the country today, Monday. Chief Justice NV Ramana will administer the oath of Droupadi Murmu who will take charge of the President today in a colorful ceremony at the Central Hall of the Parliament. It is heard that the first tribal people's representative to take the office of the President will take oath in the traditional Santhali saree. From a remote village in Mayurbhanj, Odisha to Raisina Hills, the journey was not so easy. However, it is was not so easy for Prime Minister Narendra Modi also to convey the good news to Droupadi Murmu. PM Modi himself had to do some hard work while telling Droupadi the news that she was going to be the NDA candidate for the post of President!

One such interesting story is coming to light from official sources. The Prime Minister first wanted to congratulate Droupadi by talking to her over the phone after her name was decided in the NDA meeting organized for the election of the presidential candidate. As such, attempts to contact Droupadi from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) began. Sources claim that despite trying to reach Droupadi Murmu on the phone for ten times, the line was not available. The weak network in Odisha's remote villages is not unknown to government officials, but the PMO was very uncomfortable to pass this information to Prime Minister.

The PMO officials tracked down the phone number of Vikas Chandra Mahato, a local BJP leader of Droupadi's village Rairangpur. He runs a shop in Rairangpur. Vikas was at the shop when he got the call from the PMO. A desperate plea from the other side of the phone, 'Connect Madam Murmu, hurry, the Prime Minister wants to talk.' He started cycling towards Droupadi's house with the phone in hand. His phone connection was cut twice on the way. Finally reaching Droupadi's house, the call came from PMO for the third time. The BJP leader left his mobile phone in the hands of 'Madam Murmu'.

In a few minutes, Droupadi herself told Vikas that she had spoken to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister himself gave the good news of making her the presidential candidate of the NDA camp! Vikas cried with joy after hearing this news. And after the announcement, there was a festive atmosphere throughout the village. In fact, he has also worked as Murmu's personal secretary for some time.

However, there is one more thing that comes up in this context. After Droupadi became a presidential candidate, her native village of Dungarshahi in Odisha got electricity. After 75 years of independence, the light and fan are running in that village. Courtesy of the village girl. Many people think that after this incident, the mobile connection of the President's village Rairangpur will also improve. But if a representative of the tribal society does not sit in the president's chair, would these remote villages of Odisha really see the face of development? The question remains.