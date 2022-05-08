New Delhi: Amid the intense heatwaves and constantly rising temperature, schools in Delhi and NCR are stepping up to take the necessary steps to save children from any adverse effects of the heat. These steps involve revising school timings, restricting outdoor activities, stocking ORS and glucose sachets, and constantly motivating children to stay hydrated, reported PTI.

While closing schools due to heatwaves is not an option after a two-year-long Covid-induced break, schools have been asked to make sure that kids are safe amid the heatwaves.

According to Shubhi Soni, the Head of the Shri Ram Wonder Years school in Rohini, all outdoor activities have been restrained in the wake of the rising temperatures.

"School timings will also be revised as per the prevailing conditions and dispersal in the afternoon peak hours will be avoided to prevent heat strokes and energy drainage among students,” Soni told PTI

"We also have an emergency kit for use, which comprises ORS, glucose, and oral electrolyte to be given to children if they need it. The school staff is keeping a thorough check on children and constantly motivating them to drink water to manage the heatwave," she added.

Anshu Mital, the principal of MRG School, Rohini, said they have also reduced outdoor activities extensively to safeguard students from exposure to heat.

Water is sprinkled on the school ground and terrace to bring down the temperature, Mital said.

Delhi weather and heatwave

A torrid heatwave had sent the mercury soaring across large swathes of India with the temperature in Delhi rising to 46 degrees Celsius. The national capital also recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier this week said a fresh spell of a heatwave is likely to begin over northwest India from May 7 and over central India from May 8.

Amid the intense heatwave across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting to review the preparedness of states to salvage the situation.

The prime minister held discussions about rainwater harvesting and preparations of hospitals and health staff among others.

(With PTI inputs)