PM Narendra Modi

From Russia to Chandrayaan-2 launch: Tireless PM Modi's packed schedule

After landing in New Delhi from Russia, PM Modi engaged in various matters of national importance before leaving for Bengaluru where he will witness Vikram lander's soft landing on Moon as part of Chandrayaan 2. A day later, he will be in Mumbai and Aurangabad before returning to New Delhi.

From Russia to Chandrayaan-2 launch: Tireless PM Modi's packed schedule
File photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keeping a breath-taking pace of activities, engagements and meetings.

PM Modi, after attending the Far East Economic Forum in Vladivostok (Russia), landed in New Delhi early Friday morning. Without losing any time, he then actively engaged in various matters of national importance during the course of the day. He then flew to Bengaluru to personally witness India's glorious journey into space when the Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander will reach Moon's surface and Pragyan Rover would roll out. 

After attending this program, PM Modi will leave Bangalore on Saturday morning to reach Mumbai to participate in the inauguration of Metro Lines, Metro Bhavan, first Metro coach and the Bandogri Metro Station.

PM Modi will then travel to Aurangabad to participate in several activities pertaining to self-help groups, with a rural focus. 

After completing these hectic engagements, PM Modi is scheduled to return to New Delhi by Saturday evening.

PM Narendra Modi Chandrayaan 2 ISRO
