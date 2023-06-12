From Serving Food To A Net Worth Of 263 Crore -Tale Of A Small-Town Indian Girl Who Lived Her Dreams

Success Story: One of the most admired female CEOs in the technology industry, Yamini Rangan, has had a remarkable career. Yamini Rangan, an Indian from a small town, overcame obstacles to become one of the few women running a multi-billion dollar IT corporation. HubSpot, a major US-based software and development company with a market cap of $25.66 billion (more than Rs 2.11 lakh crore), is led by Rangan as CEO.

Wanted To Be An architect

Yamini is essentially the only member of her entire family working in a job linked to technology, with the majority of her relatives being employed in the medical industry. Although she was always clear that she would never pursue a career in medicine, she did give becoming an architect some serious thought. She claims that even now, if the internet had not made it possible for her to conduct business as she does, she would still have a keen interest in working in that industry. Yamini received her bachelor's degree in computer engineering from Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, followed by a master's and an MBA from Berkeley.

Also Read: From A Matchbox Home To A Net Worth Of 300 Crore - Tale Of A Gujarati Girl Who Turned Down 1 Crore Job Offer To Launch Her Own Business

The Struggling Days

Yamini, who was only 21 years old, left her small-town home in India and arrived "terrified" and "excited" in the land of opportunity. She soon recognised that life would not be simple. Yamini had only $150 (Rs. 12,300) left in her pocket after paying the rent after a month of attempting to make it in the US. She was aware that finding employment was her only choice. She had travelled to the US on a one-way ticket. At a café inside an Atlanta football stadium, she worked her first job serving food and beverages. Yamini once said in an interview that she had always desired independence and did not want to return to her parents for financial support.

Also Read: How A Ghaziabad-Born Engineer Becomes A 'Rising Star', Earning 35 Lakh Daily, Net Worth 8500 Crores

As Chief Customer Officer

Before joining, the billionaire Dharmesh Shah, who co-founded HubSpot as Chief Customer Officer in 2020, had a long and successful career working with IT juggernauts like SAP, Lucent, Workday, and Dropbox. She was promoted to CEO in 2021, joining such distinguished figures as Safra Catz of Oravle, Jayshree Ullal of Arista, and Roshni Nadar of HCL. Rangan was appointed HubSpot's first chief customer officer in January 2020. In 2019, she was named one of San Francisco's Most Influential Women in Business, among other honours.

Also Read: How A Passion For Bike Riding Changed The Life Of This Dharavi Vlogger? With 1.7 Mn YouTube Subscribers Earning Rs 15 Lakh Per Month

New Initiatives

Yamini actually did double duty during this time because she was chosen to assume the CEO's duties when he was hurt in a snowmobile accident. Then, in September 2021, she was appointed as HubSpot's official CEO, formalising her position. She has already implemented a number of programmes throughout her term that aim to help workers by reducing burnout, such as a yearly Global Week of Rest, No Internal Meeting Fridays, and management training. Rangan is also in charge of HubSpot's new temporary mobility policy, which permits staff members to work remotely in another nation for up to 90 days.

Since they have proven their abilities and intelligence, names like Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Parag Agarwal, and Thomas Kurian have been mentioned frequently in the tech industry from India to the United States. There are a lot of people, though, who were just as talented and outstanding as others but did not enjoy the same level of renown. Yamini Rangan is one such person who immigrated to the United States to pursue her American dream. She comes from a small town in India. And now, the estimated net worth of Yamini is 32 million dollars (262 Crores).