From 'tukde tukde gang' to Khalistani conspiracy in farmers' protests, Zee News reported the truth

The farmers' protests, against the three farm laws, near the borders of the national capital, has been going on for nearly two months now. After the violence in the capital on January 26 (Republic Day), the limit of the government's patience ended. It can be said that this movement of farmers is now at a delicate turn as it can end anytime.

The government is geared up to face this situation and even people near the Delhi borders are also raising their voice to vacate their roads. A heavy police force is deployed in all the borders of Delhi.

Now we want to tell you about the path of truth, on which a lie that walks gracefully falls one day and when the lie is defeated, the path of truth is elevated. We are proud to say that Zee News is the only channel that continues on the path of truth and we fearlessly told the truth of the farmers' movement. Zee News had already told that the farmers' movement has been hijacked and the anti-national views have been mixed in it.

Zee News was the first channel that reported Khalistanis' infiltration into the protests. The reports talked about the Khalistanis who have to misuse the movement and serving the interests of Pakistan by sitting in countries like Britain, America, and Canada. The genuine farmers of the country, however, have not been angry with Zee News as the truth came forward.

Some one from New York has sent me this video via WhatsApp showing a Pro Khalistan rally on the Republic Day of India. Watch this. Don’t forget ⁦@ZeeNews⁩ was the 1st one to expose the Khalistani connection with the farm stir. pic.twitter.com/9auENd0Pbc — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) January 28, 2021

Many people from the length and breadth of the country have come forward in support of Zee News. People from several countries have also acknowledged the facts reported by Zee News from the very beginning. On Thursday, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary shared a video sent to him from New York, the US, that shows a rally of cars with a religious flag on the outskirts of New York.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Zee News Editor-in-Chief shared the video with his followers. He tweeted, "Someone from New York has sent me this video via WhatsApp showing a Pro Khalistan rally on the Republic Day of India. Watch this. Don’t forget Zee News was the 1st one to expose the Khalistani connection with the farm stir."

In the video, a long line of cars can be seen waving yellow coloured flags as they move towards New York. As per the video, it was taken on January 26, the same day violence was unleashed in Delhi.

When the media of the country was glorifying the farmer movement, at that time Zee News told the country that this movement has the support of Khalistan. The Centre has also accepted the fact that Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protest. Zee News has been reporting about Khalistan's entry into this agitation from the outset. Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the Supreme Court that the Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protests.

The banned organization, Sikhs For Justice, had solidified the fact of its infiltration in the farmers' protest by writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India, stating that it wants to see Punjab as an autonomous nation i.e. an independent nation.

On February 9, 2016, Zee News was the first to tell you the truth of the 'tukde tukde gang' of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The information about terrorist infiltration in the Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests reach our audience first from Zee News. On November 27, 2020, Zee News told the whole world without fear that Khalistani forces have entered the peasant movement.

A frontline was made against Zee News in the movement and we were also prevented from covering so that we would be unable to convey the truth to you. There were attempts to troll us on Twitter. A group of such people stood up against us, which was associated with fake and false principles. Zee News has been constantly facing the wrath of some people for reporting the fact.