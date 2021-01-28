Exposed: Zee News first to unmask connection between Khalistanis, farmers' stir and protest hijacking

The farmers' protests, against the three farm laws, near the borders of the national capital, has been going on for nearly two months now. Zee News was the first channel that reported Khalistanis' infiltration into the protests. The reports talked about the Khalistanis who have to misuse the movement and serving the interests of Pakistan by sitting in countries like Britain, America, and Canada. The genuine farmers of the country, however, have not been angry with Zee News as the truth came forward.

Many people from the length and breadth of the country have come forward in support of Zee News. People from several countries have also acknowledged the facts reported by Zee News from the very beginning. On Thursday, Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary shared a video sent to him from New York, the US, that shows a rally of cars with a religious flag on the outskirts of New York.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Zee News Editor-in-Chief shared the video with his followers. He tweeted, "Someone from New York has sent me this video via WhatsApp showing a Pro Khalistan rally on the Republic Day of India. Watch this. Don’t forget Zee News was the 1st one to expose the Khalistani connection with the farm stir."

In the video, a long line of cars can be seen waving yellow coloured flags as they move towards New York. As per the video, it was taken on January 26, the same day violence was unleashed in Delhi.

Some one from New York has sent me this video via WhatsApp showing a Pro Khalistan rally on the Republic Day of India. Watch this. Don’t forget ⁦@ZeeNews⁩ was the 1st one to expose the Khalistani connection with the farm stir. pic.twitter.com/9auENd0Pbc — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) January 28, 2021

However, Zee News has been constantly facing the wrath of some people for reporting the fact. The Centre has also accepted the fact that Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protest. Zee News has been reporting about Khalistan's entry into this agitation from the outset. Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the Supreme Court that the Khalistan supporters have infiltrated the farmers' protests.

The banned organization, Sikhs For Justice, had solidified the fact of its infiltration in the farmers' protest by writing a letter to the Chief Justice of India, stating that it wants to see Punjab as an autonomous nation i.e. an independent nation.