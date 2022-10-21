NewsIndia
UPSSC RECRUITMENT 2022

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies on upsssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

Candidates can apply for the Forest Guard posts on the official website- upsssc.gov.in, scroll down to check vacancy details, pay scale and other important details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 02:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies on upsssc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has invited applications for the recruitment of over 700 posts of Forest Guard in the state. Interested and eligible candidates apply for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 on the official website- upsssc.gov.in till November 6, 2022. Candidates can check important dates, steps to apply and other details for UPSSC Recruitment 2022 Forest Guard below

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Important Dates 

  • Commencement of Online Application for UPSSSC Forest Guard posts: 17 October 2022
  • Last Date for Submission of Application: 06 November 2022

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

The Commission has put 701 posts of UPSSSC Forest Guard (Van Daroga) on offer.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Only candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Eligibility Test or UP PET 2021 exam can apply to the UP Forest Guard posts

UPSSSC Forest Guard Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the Forest Guard posts should have Graduated in Science in subjects including Math/Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoology and other subjects. UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 Official Notification 

UPSSSC Forest Guard Age Limit 

Candidates applying for the UPSSC Forest Guard vacancies must be aged between 21 to 40 years

UPSSSC Forest Guard Pay Scale

As per the official notification, the pay scale for the UPSSSC Forest Guard post is Rs 5200 -20200.

UPSSSC Forest Guard Application Fee

Candidates applying for UP Forest Guard posts are required to pay Rs 25 as an application fee.  

How to Apply for UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022

  • Visit the official website- upsssc.gov.in
  • On the home page click on Notification/Advertisement tab
  • Now click on "Apply" link available for UP Foresst Guard recruitment Advertisement Number: 06-Exam/2022
  • Read the instructions carefully and accept the declaration

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022- Direct Link To Apply

  • Entre your personal details like UP PET Registration number, DOB, etc
  • Pay the application fee and submit the application form
  • Download the UPSSSC Forest Guard application  form and take a priont out for future references 

UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Selection Process 

The Selection Process UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 will be based on four stages process as mentioned below constitutiong of Written Exam,  Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT & PET), Document Verification, and a Medical Examination.

Live Tv

UPSSC Recruitment 2022UPSSC Forest Guard RecruitmentUP Forest Guard VacanciesGovernment jobsSarkari naukariUP government jobs

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Express Service' for treatment of MPs in AIIMS
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over firecracker, silence on stubble!
DNA Video
DNA: Who has the treatment of E-Waste?
DNA Video
DNA: Liz Truss resigns as British PM
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 20, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles