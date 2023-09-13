G20 Summit: PM Modi To Host Dinner On September 16 For Delhi Police Personnel Deployed On Security Duty

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a dinner party with Delhi police officials on 16 September to laud them for the success of the G20 Summit under India’s presidency. More than 450 Delhi police officials, including the best-performing officials from each and every department and every district, will be part of the dinner that will take place at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, the venue of the G20 Summit 2023.

According to reports, the Police Commissioner of Delhi, Sanjay Arora has asked for the names of police personnel from every district who were deployed for the duty.

It is worth mentioning that for the first time, the Prime Minister of India has invited police officials who worked relentlessly to make sure that the G20 Summit 2023 becomes a success.

The Delhi Police was solely given the responsibility for the outer security of the high-profile G20 Summit that was held in the national capital on 9 and 10 September. The capital had turned into a fortress.

Security during the G20 Summit was the biggest challenge as world leaders had congregated in Delhi and the cops of the national capital proved their mettle.

Several departments of Delhi Police worked in tandem for the successful and hassle-free G20 Summit in India that was attended by heads of more than 31 states.

The work on the security plan for the G20 Summit began in September last year.

More than 30,000 Delhi Police personnel were deployed on the ground in the NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) areas. Also, more than 2,000 police officials - both armed and unarmed - were positioned inside Bharat Mandapam.