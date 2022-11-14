G20 Summit: PM Narendra Modi to discuss issues of global concerns in Bali, to meet leaders of other participating nations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 14) said that he will have bilateral discussions with G20 leaders "on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation." In his statement before departing for Bali to participate in the summit, the Prime Minister said, "I will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on 14-16 November 2022, to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders` Summit, to be chaired by Indonesia. I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food & energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation."

The Prime Minister further said that on the sidelines of the G20 summit, he "will meet with leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them." PM Modi also added that he looks forward to addressing the Indian community in Bali at a reception on 15 November 2022.

"​In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year," the statement said.

During my interactions at the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister said, "I will highlight India’s achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges. India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth One Family One Future”, which underlines the message of equitable growth and a shared future for all."

Notably, the G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU). Together, the group accounts for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade, and two-thirds of the world population.

Indonesia's term as G20 president will end with this summit and India is set to take over from December 1.