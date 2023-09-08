G20 Summit: Traffic Curbs In Delhi; Educational Institutions Closed From September 8-10; Check Details

NEW DELHI: The bustling city of New Delhi is poised to host the prestigious G20 Summit from September 9-10, welcoming an assembly of influential world leaders to the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan. During this three-day gathering, global dignitaries will engage in discussions spanning diverse topics, including the economy, the environment, infrastructure, and sustainable development.

In anticipation of the summit, authorities have introduced a series of measures aimed at facilitating smoother traffic flow throughout the city. As part of these efforts, schools, colleges, and offices in the city have been instructed to remain closed for the duration of the summit. It is important to note, however, that these restrictions do not constitute a full-scale lockdown, and Delhi residents will still have the freedom to move about the city, with certain area-specific constraints in place to ensure security.

Furthermore, the city of Delhi has been adorned with captivating murals, statues, fountains, and greenery along the routes that world leaders will traverse during the event.

Key Traffic Restrictions & Key Information For Delhiites:

Educational and Business Closures: Schools, colleges, and all offices will remain closed, along with business establishments such as restaurants and malls in the New Delhi district. Tourist destinations and hotels will also be temporarily closed.

Commercial Activity Ban: Commercial activities will be suspended from Friday to Sunday within the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area. As the G20 event will take place at Pragati Maidan, restrictions will be in effect in the vicinity of this location, including areas like Connaught Place and the Cantonment area.

Essential Services Open: Essential services such as medical shops, grocery stores, milk booths, and fruit and vegetable markets will continue to operate in the NDMC area and across Delhi. ATMs will remain functional.

Transportation: Commercial vehicles and buses will be permitted to travel on Ring Road and the road network extending beyond Ring Road toward the Delhi borders.

Taxi Services: Taxi services within the New Delhi district will be temporarily unavailable from Saturday at 5 AM. However, tourists with confirmed hotel bookings and residents with valid tickets will not face restrictions. Travellers bound for the New Delhi airport on Saturday or Sunday are advised to use the metro, although vehicles with passengers holding flight tickets are not expected to encounter obstacles.

Restricted Zones: Vehicle restrictions will commence from midnight on September 7 and last until 11:59 pm on September 10. During this period, goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, interstate buses, and local city buses will not be allowed on Mathura Road (beyond Ashram Chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel.

Designated Zones: New Delhi District will be designated as "Controlled Zone-I" from 5 AM on September 8 until 11:59 AM on September 10. The area within Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered a "Regulated Zone" during the same timeframe.

Metro Services: Only the Supreme Court metro station on the Blue Line will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. Metro services will commence early at 4 AM on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Online Deliveries: Online food delivery services, including Swiggy and Zomato, will not be available in the NDMC zone. Additionally, online delivery of other items, such as those from Flipkart or Amazon, will also be restricted in this area. However, medicine delivery is expected to continue.

Gurugram Work From Home: Offices located in Gurugram have been advised to implement work-from-home arrangements on Friday due to traffic regulation measures on NH-48.

In preparation for the G20 Summit, these measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and efficiency of the event while minimizing disruptions to daily life in New Delhi.