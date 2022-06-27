Munich: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived here on Sunday to attend the G7 summit, will participate in a welcome ceremony at 12:00 PM (local time) by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at Schloss Elmau in Munich, according to the Prime Minister`s itinerary. After meeting with the German Chancellor, there will be a plenary session at 12:30 PM on the topic "Investing in a Better Future: Climate, Energy, Health." Notably, PM Modi's Germany visit is packed with meetings with G7 leaders and partner countries besides holding discussions on issues ranging from environment, and energy, to counter-terrorism.

Later, PM Modi will hold meetings with the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz, and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (in that order). The meetings with SA President, the German Chancellor and the Indonesian President are scheduled at 14:15 PM, 14:40 PM and 15:00 PM respectively, as per the itinerary schedule. Post the meetings, there will be a working session at 15:30 PM on the topic - "stronger together: Addressing Food Security and Advancing Gender Equality."

Afterwards, Prime Minister Modi will be meeting with the President of the European Union Commission Ursula von der Leyen at 17:15 PM and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at 17:50 PM.

On Sunday, the Prime minister met with Argentina President Alberto Fernandez on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Munich, and the two leaders reportedly held talks on bilateral relations between the two countries. Notably, the multifaceted ties between two countries encompass political, economic, cultural, scientific and technological cooperation. India was ranked as the fourth largest trading partner of Argentina in 2021 worth USD 5.7 billion.

Also read: Musical welcome, special dinner: Bavaria's GRAND gesture for PM Modi in Germany

Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by a Bavarian band on his arrival in Munich. On the sidelines of the Summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries. The G7 Summit invitation is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

PM Modi holds productive meeting with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a productive meeting with Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and reviewed the full range of the bilateral ties. During the meeting, they discussed various issues like trade and investment, defence cooperation, agriculture, climate action and food security.

This was the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders. They reviewed progress in implementing the bilateral Strategic Partnership established in 2019. The Prime Minister Tweeted, "Reviewed the full range of the India-Argentina friendship during the very productive meeting with President @alferdez in Munich. Stronger cooperation between our nations will greatly benefit our people."

"Accelerating friendship with Argentina. PM @narendramodi held talks with President @alferdez in Munich. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen commercial and cultural linkages between India and Argentina," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet on Modi's first bilateral meeting on his two-nation tour.

Discussions took place on various issues including trade and investment; South-South cooperation, particularly in the pharmaceutical sector; climate action, renewable energy, nuclear medicine, electric mobility, defence cooperation, agriculture and food security, traditional medicine, cultural cooperation, as well as coordination in international bodies, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. Both sides agreed to enhance their bilateral engagement in these sectors, it said.

After attending the G7 Summit, the Prime Minister will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) while coming back to India on June 28, 2022, to pay his personal condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. PM Modi will also congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE. This will be PM Modi`s first meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan since his election as the new President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

(With ANI/PTI Inputs)